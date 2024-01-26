Andhra Pradesh's Republic Day tableau showcases 'transformation' of school education

Andhra Pradesh's tableau at the 75th Republic Day parade here on Friday showcased the ''transformation'' of the school education in the state with the reforms brought in by the government.

The front part of the tableau displayed the old system of education with students sitting in a village classroom with slates and a teacher taking the class. Its rear side displayed the concept of a modern play-school with children on either side. It also displayed a science lab with students there. The tableau also displayed a digital classroom with interactive panels and smart TV, with an arch showing bilingual textbooks, science articles and mathematical instruments.

