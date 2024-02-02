Left Menu

5-year-old boy dies after treatment for arm fracture in Kerala, family blames pvt hospital

A five-year-old boy died allegedly due to the administration of anesthesia at a private hospital here where he was taken following a fracture in his arm, police said on Friday.According to the parents and other family members of the child, the boy had fallen down while playing in school on Thursday.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 12:57 IST
5-year-old boy dies after treatment for arm fracture in Kerala, family blames pvt hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old boy died allegedly due to the administration of anesthesia at a private hospital here where he was taken following a fracture in his arm, police said on Friday.

According to the parents and other family members of the child, the boy had fallen down while playing in school on Thursday. They claimed that it was the hospital which said that anesthesia was required to be administered to set right the fractured arm.

''It was only a minor dislocation, but the hospital authorities said that the arm can be set by giving anesthesia. But our child died,'' a family member told TV channels.

They gave the anesthesia without examining the health or medical status of the child, another family member claimed.

Meanwhile, police said that it registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint lodged by the family on Thursday.

The family members demanded an investigation against the private hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024