Left Menu

AIIMS signs MoU to enhance employability of patients with rheumatological disabilities

The rheumatology department at AIIMS, Delhi has inked an MoU with the directorate general of employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment to enhance the employability of patients with rheumatogical disabilities, facilitate skill certifications and open new vocational avenues for them.This collaboration, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding MoU signing event on February 1 in Shram Shakti Bhawan is a significant stride towards uplifting the lives of individuals afflicted with rheumatological diseases, the AIIMS said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 17:02 IST
AIIMS signs MoU to enhance employability of patients with rheumatological disabilities
  • Country:
  • India

The rheumatology department at AIIMS, Delhi has inked an MoU with the directorate general of employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment to enhance the employability of patients with rheumatogical disabilities, facilitate skill certifications and open new vocational avenues for them.

This collaboration, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing event on February 1 in Shram Shakti Bhawan is a significant stride towards uplifting the lives of individuals afflicted with rheumatological diseases, the AIIMS said in a statement. ''The MoU is a beacon of hope for those battling disabilities due to rheumatic conditions, offering a pathway to skill certification and meaningful employment. This initiative aims to alleviate caregiver burdens and enhance life quality for these patients,'' Dr Uma Kumar, head of department at AIIMS said.

Kumar commended the efforts of the Directorate General of Employment towards integrating persons with disabilities into the workforce.

''This MoU marks a transformative step in integrating the needs of patients with rheumatological disabilities into our broader employment and social inclusion strategies. It's not just about medical treatment; it's about reintegrating these individuals into the fabric of society, ensuring they have the opportunities and support to lead fulfilling, dignified lives.'' This initiative will instil hope and foster resilience, offering patients institutional support for economic upliftment and vocational rehabilitation, she said.

By partnering with National Career Service Centres for Differently Abled (NCSC-DA), the MoU will facilitate skill certifications, enhancing employability and opening new vocational avenues.

The economic independence fostered by this initiative promises to alleviate caregiver strain, empowering patients towards self-reliance, Kumar said.

The MoU opens opportunities for these patients to engage in job fairs organised by NCSC-DA, aiding in securing gainful employment. ''By improving economic prospects, this collaboration is expected to significantly elevate the overall quality of life for these patients,'' Dr Kumar said.

Rheumatologiocal disorders are one of the top 10 reasons for total disability, she said.

Patients with rheumatological disorders often face significant challenges, including the development of disabilities despite receiving appropriate treatment. Psychological trauma, societal stigmatisation, and the burden of increasing medical costs further exacerbates their struggles. Additionally, the lack of vocational opportunities and impact on education and vocation, particularly for those with juvenile onset diseases, contribute to their overall hardships, she said. Need for lifelong treatment adds to the economical burden on the family. Many times these patients are left unattended even by their family, Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024