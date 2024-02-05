Left Menu

UNESCO appoints Vinícius Junior as Goodwill Ambassador for Education for All

On Friday, UNESCO's Director-General visited Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid's training centre, to officially present Vinícius Junior with his letter of appointment as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. 

UNESCO appoints Vinícius Junior as Goodwill Ambassador for Education for All
On Friday, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, appointed Brazilian footballer Vinícius Junior as Goodwill Ambassador for Education for All, during a ceremony at the Real Madrid training centre. 

The Brazil and Real Madrid prodigy has made a name for himself in recent years by promoting access to education for all young people. In 2021, he set up the Instituto Viní.Jr. to help Brazilian children and teenagers from underprivileged neighbourhoods get back into school. The Institute draws on the values of sport to inspire students from all backgrounds to learn and continue their education. 

This fight for inclusion and against discrimination is particularly important to Vinícius Junior, who has been confronted on numerous occasions with prejudice and racism, in particular from fans. He has worked with FIFA and Brazil to break the silence and promote the values of respect and dialogue, as demonstrated by his participation in the "Racism, don't pretend you don't see it" campaign. Vinícius Junior's commitment to social justice earned him the 2023 Socrates Award, which was presented at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

In the roadmap she entrusted to him, Audrey Azoulay has set the priority of promoting education for all. Vinícius Junior's duties will include speaking at international UNESCO conferences, to member states and the general public, and supporting the Organization's educational programs worldwide.

UNESCO estimates that today 250 million children and teenagers currently have no access to school - a figure that has increased by 6 million since 2021. Furthermore, seven out of ten children are unable to read and understand a simple text by the age of 10. Social inequality is one of the main factors behind school drop-out rates and the lack of learning.

This is the second time in UNESCO's history that a Brazilian football player has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador. Vinícius Junior's predecessor in this role was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as "Pelé". 

