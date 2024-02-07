Left Menu

MP: SDM transferred for misbehaving with villagers

On my instructions, the SDM has been attached to the district headquarters, the Chief Minister posted on X handle on Wednesday.Stressing that good governance is the mantra of his government, he said indecent behaviour with citizens will not be tolerated in the state.The incident occurred in the Badayala Chourasi area when a group of farmers stopped the railway line doubling work, demanding a hike in compensation and the construction of an underbridge.The video clip shows Bhana and some protesters engaged in a heated exchange after he was told to behave properly.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate was transferred for misbehaving with a group of villagers in Ratlam district after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the incident. The SDM, Anil Bhana, denied using abusive language during a protest by a group of villagers. The CM ordered the action against the SDM, posted in the Jaora area in the Ratlam district after a video of the purported argument surfaced on Tuesday. ''The act of misbehaviour with villagers by Jaora SDM of Ratlam district is unfortunate and condemnable. On my instructions, the SDM has been attached to the district headquarters,'' the Chief Minister posted on X handle on Wednesday.

Stressing that good governance is the mantra of his government, he said indecent behaviour with citizens will not be tolerated in the state.

The incident occurred in the Badayala Chourasi area when a group of farmers stopped the railway line doubling work, demanding a hike in compensation and the construction of an underbridge.

The video clip shows Bhana and some protesters engaged in a heated exchange after he was told to behave properly. Bhana, however, denied that he had abused villagers.

''A Railway team and the village sarpanch were accompanying me. Some farmers used abusive language when I was trying to pacify them,'' he said.

After the video surfaced on social media, Ratlam collector instructed the additional district magistrate (ADM) to conduct an inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

