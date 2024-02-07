Left Menu

'You have to fulfil dream of winning Olympic medals': Kejriwal to students

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government is committed to provide facilities to students to excel in sports and win medal in international events, specially the Olympics.The chief minister inaugurated an indoor swimming pool at the Delhi Sports School in Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines, here.Along with Delhi Education Minister Atishi, he also interacted with the students and shared the vision and the objective behind starting the sports school.Anyone can have talent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 14:21 IST
'You have to fulfil dream of winning Olympic medals': Kejriwal to students
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government is committed to provide facilities to students to excel in sports and win medal in international events, specially the Olympics.

The chief minister inaugurated an indoor swimming pool at the Delhi Sports School in Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines, here.

Along with Delhi Education Minister Atishi, he also interacted with the students and shared the vision and the objective behind starting the sports school.

''Anyone can have talent. Talent is not a slave to poverty. We set up this with only one aim -- to achieve Olympic medals. Everyone has to prepare for wining Olympic medal. The Delhi Sports University campus is being constructed at Mundka and it will take at least three to four years to be completed,'' Kejriwal said.

''At Delhi Sports School, training is provided in 10 Olympic sports and the Delhi Sports University will provide training to the students in 20 Olympic sports ,'' he added.

The chief minister said that he felt good when he interacted with the coaches at the school.

''I felt really good when I interacted with coaches today. They told me, 'In 2028 Olympics, we will get one medal for you'. I do not know the A, B or C of sports so you will have to tell us which facilities you require. It's our commitment to ensure that you do not lack any facilities,'' he told the students.

Kejriwal praised the confidence of the coaches and the students.

''Best coaches facilities, including nutrition, is available here free of cost. The country trusts you and you have to fulfil the dream of winning Olympic medals. You have reached here passing gruelling tests. Out of 10,000 applicants, only 172 were selected for the school. We will support you till you reach to international level events. Our only hope is you will bring laurels to the country in the Olympics,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024