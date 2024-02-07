Automated External Defibrillators (AED): Lifesaving Equipment for Pupils in Schools

• School-based Automated External Defibrillator (AED) programs have demonstrated a high survival rate for individuals suffering sudden cardiac arrest in high schools in Western countries • Ahmedabad based Udgam Group of Schools becomes first in Gujarat to install AED machines in their four schools Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 7: Leading by example, the Udgam Group of Schools has become the first in Gujarat to install an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in the premises of Udgam School for Children, Zebar School for Children, Satellite School for Children & Bodakdev School for Children. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to promote the usage of this life-saving technology in public spaces, particularly schools and colleges, with Udgam Group of Schools leading the way.

Highlighting the life-saving potential of AEDs, recent research shows that 38% of individuals administered with AEDs have survived and left the hospital, compared to only 9% who received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) alone. Studies show that the chances of survival fall by 10% every minute following a cardiac arrest incident.

AED technology plays an important role in saving lives. In the US, AED usage results in saving around 1,700 lives annually, and plans are in the offing to have the devices even in homes. However, despite an alarming number of sudden cardiac arrest cases, there is very little awareness about AEDs in India.

Recognizing the critical role of AEDs in responding swiftly in emergencies, Udgam School for Children has not only installed one on its premises but is also urging the authorities to urgently enact laws promoting their installation and usage across public spaces.

Emphasizing the need for increased education and public awareness to ensure the widespread adoption of AEDs, Manan Choksi, Executive Director of Udgam School for Children, said, "We need laws mandating Automated External Defibrillators in all public places, especially schools, and colleges. There is also a need for extensive training programs to ensure at least 50% of the staff is trained in CPR and AED. Attention should also be paid to increase awareness about AEDs to ensure that people do not resist its use when needed." In line with international best practices, Mr. Choksi further called for legal protection for individuals using AEDs in good faith and laws requiring inspection and approval of AEDs, similar to firefighting equipment, to ensure their reliability during emergencies.

What is an AED? AED is used to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest, which usually occurs when a disruption in the heart's electrical activity causes a dangerously fast heartbeat or a fast and irregular heartbeat. Either of these irregular heart rhythms keeps the heart from pumping effectively and can cause it to stop.

When this happens, the brain and other vital organs don't get the blood and oxygen they need. Treatment is required within minutes to prevent death. Moreover, the sooner the heart's rhythm is restored, the greater the chance of avoiding permanent damage to the brain and other organs. An AED can jolt the heart back to a regular rhythm and possibly save a life.

