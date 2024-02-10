"CM alleges Opposition's attempts to instigate riots in Tripura ahead of proposed road blockade"

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said "a few people" are trying to trigger riot in the northeastern state to fish in troubled waters.

The chief minister's assertion came a day after the student wing of Tipra Motha, the main opposition of the state, called for an indefinite road and rail blockade from Monday, demanding that students be allowed to write their Kokborok exam papers in Roman script.

Kokborok, an indigenous language spoken by nearly 24 per cent people of the northeastern state, does not have a script. Students generally write papers for the language in the Bengali script.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) said the examinees will have to write that paper in Bengali script in the exams next month, as it would be difficult for teachers to evaluate answer papers written in Roman script.

The rail and road blockade is set to commence across the northeastern state from January 12.

''At a time when law and order situation has improved significantly in Tripura paving the way for faster developmental activities, a few people are trying to create riot in the peaceful state. The aim is to create unrest to fish in troubled water,'' he said at a programme in Dhalai district's Ambassa.

Claiming that their ploy will not succeed, the chief minister said the peace-loving tribal and non-tribal people will foil any attempt to create unrest in the northeastern state.

Ahead of class 10 and 12 board examinations beginning March 1, the Tipra Motha has been putting pressure on the state government on its demand that students be allowed to write their Kokborok language papers in Roman script.

Earlier, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya had sought the removal of TBSE President Dhananjoy Gonchowdhury if the demand was not met.

The party's student wing, Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation (TISF), on Friday announced that it will resort to a road and rail blockade for an indefinite period from February 12 to press for the demand. During the blockade, movement of vehicles will not be allowed on national highways, state highways and railway tracks, TISF president Sajra Debbarma had said.

On Saturday, the chief minister said he made a strong demand for establishing a medical college at Ambassa, the district headquarters of Dhalai district, to boost healthcare during the recently concluded North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong and sought help from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

''We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private party to set up a medical college at Ambassa but the process is getting delayed. The government will rethink about the MoU if they delay the project,'' he said.

The chief minister said the face of the northeastern state has been changing rapidly under the Act East policy escalated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The Prime Minister only focuses on development, growth and prosperity. Currently, the state is connected by 17-18 trains including Rajdhani Express and Kanchanjunga Express which was unbelievable before 2014,'' he said.

