HP: Inspirational films to be screened in schools during academic session 2024-25

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:26 IST
With a view to motivate the students to take more interest in studies, inspirational films will be screened in the schools in Himachal Pradesh during the academic session 2024-25, officials said.

In the first phase, 40 selected films will be screened in 40 schools of Hamirpur district during the academic session on a trial basis, said Deputy Director (Education), Hamirpur, Anil Kaushal, on Monday.

''The students would watch the films through LED projectors, he added.

Kaushal said the Education department is using modern technologies in the schools for all-round development of the students and making the studies interesting.

The films related to mathematics, english and science subjects are being shown to the students through cartoons so that they can appear in the examinations without stress, he added.

The Sampark Foundation had earlier started a programme to educate the students through cartoons in some schools of the district, Kaushal said.

The district administration has planned to educate the students in 40 schools of the district on the same lines and all the schools in the district would be covered in a phased manner, he added.

