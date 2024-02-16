India will become unstoppable by embracing the mantra of skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling: Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, launched a slew of initiatives and industry partnerships for skilling and empowering India’s Yuva Shakti by signing MoUs with 15 renowned organizations, industry giants, and leading academic institutions with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today. Secretary, MSDE, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari; Chairperson, NCVET, Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi; Director General (Training), DGT, Smt. Trishaljit Sethi; CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, and other dignitaries were also present at the event. The partnerships were announced with Flipkart, Teamlease, Infosys, IIT Guwahati & LogicKnots, TimesPro, BCG, Google, UpGrad, Unstop, Microsoft, M3M Foundation, Reliance Foundation, Yes Foundation, UPS and Digivarsity.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, said that the partnerships forged today will lead the Skill India mission forward and lead to a more capable, productive and efficient workforce ready to embrace global opportunities. He also said that India will become unstoppable by embracing the mantra of skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling. As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, by leveraging technology, scale and sustainability, the Indian workforce will meet not only domestic demand but also global demand, he emphasised.

The Minister also spoke about various digital initiatives in the skilling ecosystem which are ensuring Skills anywhere, Skills anytime and Skills for all. He also underlined the importance of social participation in strengthening the skills ecosystem and said that emerging technologies present a win-win proposition for all.

During the event, the industry representatives engaged in discussions with the Minister and the Secretary. Together, they shared the best practices, exchanged valuable insights, and discussed innovative strategies to enhance the capabilities of India's youth, preparing them for the world of work.

To take forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat by 2047, these collaborations focus on preparing the Amrit Peedhi for the Future of Work. Focusing on a multi-faceted and outcome-driven approach to make the skilling ecosystem more accessible, innovative and flexible these partnerships herald a new era in education and industry-academia linkages. Through these collaborations, the youth of India will be empowered across industries like IT, CSR and technology. The partnerships also resonate seamlessly with the goals articulated in the G20 framework to strengthen learning outcomes, building a digital economy, and promote public-private partnerships to augment the education and skilling systems.

The students aiming to make a career in these sectors will benefit immensely as they will be enabled with extensive exposure across industries which will help develop broader skills aligned with the industry needs. Previously, NSDC has also collaborated with private organizations like IBM, Bajaj Finserv, Meta, Coca-Cola and more to bolster the capabilities fundamentals of our youth.

By facilitating on-the-job training and industry exposure, MSDE and NSDC are equipping students with practical knowledge, creative skills and rich experiences. This is leading to youth-led development, fulfilling their aspirations and stimulating employment prospects.

(With Inputs from PIB)