NCSC delegation presents report on Sandeshkhali violence to President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:21 IST
A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) which visited West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to probe alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Friday.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them.

They are demanding the immediate arrest of Sheikh, who has been absconding since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that raided his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob last month.

The NCSC delegation visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday and submitted its report to the President after returning to Delhi, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

