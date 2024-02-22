Left Menu

Students of IIT Tirupati will transform into wealth creators and fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat: Pradhan

The CoE focuses on “Smart Manufacturing and EV Technologies” and has seven laboratories on smart manufacturing, EV manufacturing smart grid, etc.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, virtually addressed the 4th and 5th convocation ceremony of IIT Tirupati and congratulated the recipients. During the event, he also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IIT Tirupati developed in collaboration with SIEMENS and Wipro. The CoE focuses on “Smart Manufacturing and EV Technologies” and has seven laboratories on smart manufacturing, EV manufacturing smart grid, etc.

While speaking at the event Shri Pradhan said that the students of the institution will transform into wealth creators and also make vital contributions towards fulfilment of the goal of Viksit Bharat. Commending the institute’s focus on innovation and interdisciplinary research, he said that it will also transform into catalysts of socio-economic change that will channel the energy of Yuva Shakti for global well-being and service of humanity.

The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati), established in 2015, is an autonomous Institute under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is declared as an Institute of National Importance under the Act of Parliament of India. IIT Tirupati started functioning with the support of its mentoring institute, IIT Madras, in the academic year of 2015-16. The academic program was launched in August 2015 by admitting students in the B.Tech programme in the fields of Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. The research programmes namely, the MS and PhD programmes have started from the academic year 2017. Subsequently, the new B. Tech programme in Chemical Engineering started in August 2018. The M.Tech programs in Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Science disciplines have also been launched since August 2018. The M.Sc programme in Mathematics was started in August 2019. The latest addition is the Master of Public Policy (MPP) programme, which was launched in 2022 to meet the growing demand for policy professionals in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

