Left Menu

Odisha's youngest organ donor's last rites performed with full state honour

The 14-year-old girl, who was a class 9 student from Keonjhar district and suffering from chronic kidney disease, was declared brain dead, and her parents agreed to donate her organs. As her parents agreed to donate her organs, the hospital authorities made necessary arrangements, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 22:42 IST
Odisha's youngest organ donor's last rites performed with full state honour
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of Odisha's youngest organ donor Damayanti Mahanta were performed with full state honour in Puri. Her funeral services were performed at Swargadwar cremation ground in the district. The 14-year-old girl, who was a class 9 student from Keonjhar district and suffering from chronic kidney disease, was declared brain dead, and her parents agreed to donate her organs. She had suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on February 15. The girl subsequently went into a coma and was on a ventilator, an official said. As she showed no sign of recovery, the expert committee from the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar declared her brain dead. As her parents agreed to donate her organs, the hospital authorities made necessary arrangements, the official said. The surgeons in the AIIMS here had successfully retrieved her liver and sent it to a hospital in New Delhi through a green corridor.

Damayanti was the youngest person in Odisha, who was accorded the full state honour during her last rites as per the recent announcement by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the official said.

The chief minister had earlier announced that organ donors' last rites would be performed with full state honour in recognition of their sacrifice and bravery.

The state government had, in 2020, instituted the Suraj Award in recognition of a brain-dead organ donor from Ganjam district, who had saved six lives. The next of kin of organ donors are given Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund on World Organ Donation Day every year on August 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024