Left Menu

ISC Chemistry Paper 1 exam rescheduled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations CISCE on Monday rescheduled the Chemistry Paper 1 of the ongoing Class-12 board exams, citing unforeseen circumstances. While no board official gave any details of the said circumstances, sources in some CISCE-affiliated schools in the city claimed that the question paper was reportedly leaked on social media before commencement of the exams.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:42 IST
ISC Chemistry Paper 1 exam rescheduled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
  • Country:
  • India

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday rescheduled the Chemistry Paper 1 of the ongoing Class-12 board exams, citing "unforeseen circumstances". While no board official gave any details of the said "circumstances", sources in some CISCE-affiliated schools in the city claimed that the question paper was reportedly leaked on social media before commencement of the exams. However, there was no official confirmation of the leak.

"Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances," the council said in a statement.

The exam has now been rescheduled for March 21 at 2 pm, it said.

Asked about the reason behind the postponement, Ekta Parihar, assistant secretary of the council, told PTI: "I won't comment on this immediately". The council is holding an emergency meeting in the wake of the development.

The Class-12 board exams began on February 12 and will continue till April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024