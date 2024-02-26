ISC Chemistry Paper 1 exam rescheduled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday rescheduled the Chemistry Paper 1 of the ongoing Class-12 board exams, citing "unforeseen circumstances". While no board official gave any details of the said "circumstances", sources in some CISCE-affiliated schools in the city claimed that the question paper was reportedly leaked on social media before commencement of the exams. However, there was no official confirmation of the leak.

"Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances," the council said in a statement.

The exam has now been rescheduled for March 21 at 2 pm, it said.

Asked about the reason behind the postponement, Ekta Parihar, assistant secretary of the council, told PTI: "I won't comment on this immediately". The council is holding an emergency meeting in the wake of the development.

The Class-12 board exams began on February 12 and will continue till April 3.

