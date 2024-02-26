Collaborative, cross-sectoral coordination needed to tackle air pollution: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday emphasized on collaborative and cross-sectoral coordination to tackle air pollution, which has turned into a serious health concern for the people across the country. He assured support to the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism for expansion of research-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir and also announced Rs 1.5 crore for strengthening of the Himalayan Aerosol Research Instrumentation Centre of the Central University of Jammu.

Inaugurating the second 'Aerosol Winter School–Manthan 2024' at the Central University of Jammu in Samba district, Sinha commended the joint endeavour of the varsity, Sindhu Central University Ladakh and Indian National Young Academy of Science to impart hands-on training on required instrumentation and analytical techniques as well as remote sensing tools for air quality studies to meet the objectives of the 'national clean air programme'.

"Air sustains life. Now the time has come for us to sustain the availability of clean air. Mother Nature is reminding us to learn proper lessons from the wrong steps of the past and work towards a cleaner and greener planet," he said.

Sinha said collaborative and cross-sectoral coordination is needed to tackle air pollution, which has turned into a serious health concern for the people.

The lieutenant governor reiterated the resolve of his administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address the challenges of air pollution.

He called for an effective monitoring network and inclusive public participation and capacity-building measures to ensure sustainable solutions.

"The societies and nations have prospered because of balanced and sustainable development. Many important achievements of the industries, science and technology have also derived their strength from nature. Today, it is time to protect and preserve nature," he said.

Sinha directed the Jammu Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and other key stakeholders to assess and review the progress registered under the national clean air programme.

The lieutenant governor announced Rs 1.5 crore to be allocated by Forest, Ecology and Environment Department for strengthening of the Himalayan Aerosol Research Instrumentation Centre of Central University of Jammu.

He also assured the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism of necessary support by the administration for expansion of research-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a service level agreement was inked between district skill committee Samba and school of business studies, Central University of Jammu for capacity building and skill courses in Samba district under centrally sponsored Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) scheme.

