Sqn Ldr Sumita Yadav, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri jointly named 'Alumni of the year': IIMC alumni body
IAFs Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have been jointly named as Alumni of the year by the alumni association of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC, according to a statement issued on Monday. Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Indian Air Forces Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav were conferred the alumni of the year award, IIMCAA said in the statement.
IAF's Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have been jointly named as 'Alumni of the year' by the alumni association of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), according to a statement issued on Monday. The association held its 12th annual meeting at the sprawling campus of the prestigious college, headquartered in New Delhi, on Sunday evening. ''The IIMC Alumni Association presented the IIMCAA Connections Awards to 23 winners at its 12th Global Meet in Delhi. Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Indian Air Force's Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav were conferred the alumni of the year award,'' IIMCAA said in the statement. Lifetime achievement awards were presented to Rini Simon Khanna, who was a familiar face on Doordarshan, journalist Bernard Vivian Fernandes, and Rajeev Deshpande, according to the association. Uttar Pradesh DIG Sanjive Shukla; former MP minister Rajvardhan Singh; Assam Police SP Numal Mahatta; IAS officer Mitali Namchoom Singh; and Manipur's MLA Sheikh Noorul Hasan were honoured with the 'Public Service Awards', it stated. The next edition of the awards will be accepted starting in June, with the award ceremony scheduled for July-August this year, the association said. The event began with a tribute to alumni who passed away in the last year, followed by the release of a souvenir and a book titled 'Odyssey,' a compilation of interviews with former students. Additionally, 91 former students (silver jubilee batch) who graduated 25 years ago were felicitated, the association said.
