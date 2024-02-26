Left Menu

Sqn Ldr Sumita Yadav, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri jointly named 'Alumni of the year': IIMC alumni body

IAFs Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have been jointly named as Alumni of the year by the alumni association of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC, according to a statement issued on Monday. Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Indian Air Forces Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav were conferred the alumni of the year award, IIMCAA said in the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:18 IST
Sqn Ldr Sumita Yadav, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri jointly named 'Alumni of the year': IIMC alumni body
  • Country:
  • India

IAF's Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have been jointly named as 'Alumni of the year' by the alumni association of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), according to a statement issued on Monday. The association held its 12th annual meeting at the sprawling campus of the prestigious college, headquartered in New Delhi, on Sunday evening. ''The IIMC Alumni Association presented the IIMCAA Connections Awards to 23 winners at its 12th Global Meet in Delhi. Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Indian Air Force's Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav were conferred the alumni of the year award,'' IIMCAA said in the statement. Lifetime achievement awards were presented to Rini Simon Khanna, who was a familiar face on Doordarshan, journalist Bernard Vivian Fernandes, and Rajeev Deshpande, according to the association. Uttar Pradesh DIG Sanjive Shukla; former MP minister Rajvardhan Singh; Assam Police SP Numal Mahatta; IAS officer Mitali Namchoom Singh; and Manipur's MLA Sheikh Noorul Hasan were honoured with the 'Public Service Awards', it stated. The next edition of the awards will be accepted starting in June, with the award ceremony scheduled for July-August this year, the association said. The event began with a tribute to alumni who passed away in the last year, followed by the release of a souvenir and a book titled 'Odyssey,' a compilation of interviews with former students. Additionally, 91 former students (silver jubilee batch) who graduated 25 years ago were felicitated, the association said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024