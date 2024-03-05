Left Menu

Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers to invite 222,000 spectators to opening ceremony

Free invites to the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be given to 222,000 spectators chosen by authorities, France's Interior Minister said on Tuesday. The revised total of 326,000 spectators is almost half of the 600,000 that had been estimated to attend in the original plan. The minister said he reserved the right, if necessary, to revise that number down again.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:55 IST
Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers to invite 222,000 spectators to opening ceremony
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Free invites to the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be given to 222,000 spectators chosen by authorities, France's Interior Minister said on Tuesday. Cities and other organising bodies will each be given a number of invites to distribute. Guests will have to go through a security screening process supervised by intelligence services before they can attend the event from the upper quays of the river Seine.

These 222,000 spots are in addition to the 104,000 paying spectators who will watch the ceremony from the lower quays. The revised total of 326,000 spectators is almost half of the 600,000 that had been estimated to attend in the original plan. The minister said he reserved the right, if necessary, to revise that number down again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024