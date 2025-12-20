Left Menu

BJP and Shiv Sena Navigate Thane Election Alliance

The BJP and Shiv Sena are deliberating a possible alliance for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, amid concerns over party defections. A final decision on their collaboration and seat-sharing is anticipated soon. The upcoming elections will coincide with the 29 municipal corporations' elections in Maharashtra, scheduled for January 15.

Updated: 20-12-2025 14:21 IST
The BJP and Shiv Sena are cautiously deliberating an alliance for the impending Thane Municipal Corporation elections. This strategic decision is expected shortly, following recent defections of Shiv Sena workers to the BJP in Thane district.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske indicated that senior leaders, having convened in Thane, will soon finalize the alliance and seat-sharing arrangements. The meeting was aimed at solidifying Mahayuti's election strategy, with key figures acknowledging their joint focus on public interest and development.

The elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, notably the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are programmed for January 15. Announcing the election timeline, CM Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that BJP and Sena will likely collaborate in most regions.

