Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed last WC too: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:17 IST
Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed last WC too: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Cricketers Face Dilemma Between Big Bash Contracts and National Duty
Samson's Stellar Performance Reignites Opening Slot Debate for India
India Clinches T20I Series with Stellar Performances by Varma and Pandya
Eagles Soar to WTL Finals with Stellar Performances by Nagal and Bhamdipaty
Pound Holds Strong Amid Rate Changes: Analyzing Sterling's Recent Performance