Investment in care economy to generate 300 million jobs by 2035, say experts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Investment in the care economy is poised to generate nearly 300 million jobs by 2035 with a substantial number benefiting women, according to a UN Women India official.

The BSE on Thursday held its Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event at which experts called for investment in the care economy to support women’s economic participation, a release said. In an event here, Susan Ferguson, the Country Representative of UN Women India, said, ''Supporting the care economy not only reduces and redistributes the care responsibilities shouldered by women but also opens avenues for their economic participation and success.

Care economy recognises the importance of care work, empowerment and autonomy of women to the functioning of the economies, wellbeing of societies and life sustainability, according to United Nations Economist Network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

