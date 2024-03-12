Left Menu

Patnaik disburses Rs 1,293 crore as KALIA assistance to Odisha farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed Rs 1,293 crore to 46 lakh farmers under the state governments flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation KALIA scheme and announced its extension for three more years.Patnaik also inaugurated 30 KALIA centres -- one for every district of the state.KALIA centres will work as innovation and resource centres, he said.Under the KALIA scheme, the government provides financial assistance to needy farmers to carry forward their cultivation activities.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 09:04 IST
Patnaik disburses Rs 1,293 crore as KALIA assistance to Odisha farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed Rs 1,293 crore to 46 lakh farmers under the state government's flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme and announced its extension for three more years.

Patnaik also inaugurated 30 KALIA centres -- one for every district of the state.

''KALIA centres will work as innovation and resource centres,'' he said.

Under the KALIA scheme, the government provides financial assistance to needy farmers to carry forward their cultivation activities. A farmer gets Rs 4,000 per annum in two installments -- Rs 2,000 for kharif and Rs 2,000 for rabi crops.

Patnaik also announced the extension of the KALIA scheme till 2026-27. The government will spend Rs 6,030 crore for this, an official statement issued by the CMO said.

This apart, the government also extended the purview of educational scholarships to children of beneficiary farmers.

It will now include several premier institutions in and outside the state. Earlier, the educational institutions for which scholarship was being provided were NIT, IIT, IIM and AIIMS, among others.

''Every farmer's family in Odisha must live with dignity, become empowered, and also take part in the progress of the state,'' Patnaik said on the occasion on Monday.

In the last five years, farmers of the state have been provided with assistance of Rs 13,793 crore under the scheme, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024