Delhi: Ambedkar University students protest against CAA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:10 IST
Several students of the B R Ambedkar University here on Thursday staged a demonstration against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protest was called by left-affiliated student outfits of the varsity, including the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Holding posters and banners with messages such as ''Say no to CAA'', the students gathered on the campus and raised slogans against the implementation of the CAA.

The Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

On Wednesday, students led by the SFI protested at the Delhi University Arts Faculty demanding the withdrawal of CAA. More than 50 students were detained by the Delhi Police.

Protests were also held at the Jamia Millia Islamia here on Tuesday, with students demanding that cases against the anti-CAA protesters who participated in the 2019 agitation be rolled back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

