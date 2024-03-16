Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Left Menu

The Department of Linguistics under the Central University of Kerala (CUK), is all set to host the conference on Indian Languages on March 19, the organisers said on Saturday.

The event, to be held in collaboration with the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti under the government of India and Kerala-based organisation, Vidyabhyasa Vikasa Kendram, will be inaugurated by North Zone IG, K Sethuraman, IPS who is also an accomplished writer.

Organisers said there will be presentations focused on the utilisation of Indian languages as mediums for higher education. CUK said the conference will conclude with a panel discussion on the possibilities and challenges of using Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi as mediums of higher education. It said various captivating events, including language quizzes, poster-making competitions and an exhibition showcasing Indian languages are arranged as part of the conference.

Prof K C Baiju, the vice-chancellor in-charge of the varsity will preside over the function in which speakers, including scientist and writer, Prof. Achuthsankar S Nair, Dr K Thiyagu, the Assistant Professor. at the varsity's Department of Education, Dr Shivaprasad, Assistant Professor at the School of Modern Languages, Delhi University, will also attend.

