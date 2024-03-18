Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:29 IST
6.3 lakh students appear on Day 1 of class 10 board exams in Andhra Pradesh
As many as 6.3 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board examinations in Andhra Pradesh, which commenced on Monday.

According to S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education department, 23,920 of the total 6.54 lakh registered candidates remained absent on the first day of the SSC examinations, scheduled from March 18 to 30.

Praveen Prakash, principal secretary of School Education department told PTI that the board examinations are being held in 3,473 centres provided with all necessary facilities.

As many as 30,234 examination rooms are available to accommodate the students registered for the board exams, he said.

Further, the principal secretary said that steps such as providing audio question papers to visually impaired students have been taken. He noted that the southern state is the first in the country to do so on a pilot basis.

The official said 12 specially-abled students are availing the facility.

