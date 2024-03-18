Chhattisgarh: 15 children stung by bees in Korba school; all in stable condition

Fifteen students were stung by bees in a school in Korba district in Chhattisgarh on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place in government-run Atmananad English Medium School in Kartala at 9am when the children were playing, Principal Trilok Singh said.

''They were rushed to a nearby community health centre. Their condition is said to be stable,'' he added.

