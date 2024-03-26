Left Menu

Radikaa Sarathkumar declares Rs 53.45 cr as total wealth, Vijaya Prabakaran has Rs 17.95 cr assets

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:57 IST
Radikaa Sarathkumar declares Rs 53.45 cr as total wealth, Vijaya Prabakaran has Rs 17.95 cr assets
Virudhunagar candidates actor-politician R Radikaa of the BJP and V Vijaya Prabakaran, son of actor-politician Vijayakanth (DMDK) have declared total assets at Rs 53.45 crore and Rs 17.95 crore respectively, according to their election affidavits.

Radikaa, who filed her nomination on Monday seeking her electoral fortunes from the southern Lok Sabha constituency, has movable assets valued at Rs 27,05,34,014 including cash to the tune of Rs 33.01 lakh, 750 grams gold and 5 kg silver ornaments.

The wife of actor-politician R Sarath Kumar, who merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi with the BJP recently, will make a debut this April 19 Lok Sabha election. She is the managing director of Radaan Media Works India Limited.

The immovable property of Radikaa, 61, is valued at Rs 26,40,00,000 and her total liabilities stand at Rs 14.79 crore, as per her affidavit.

Vijaya Prabakaran, a B Arch graduate from the city college here has Rs 2.50 lakh cash, 192 grams gold and 560 grams silver and his movable assets are valued at Rs 11,38,04,371.54. The movable assets of the 33-year-old candidate from Chennai, also making his debut in electoral politics, are valued at Rs 6,57,55,000. He has total liabilities at Rs 12,80,78,587.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

