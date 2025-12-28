Honoring Captain: Vijayakanth's Legacy Lives On

Leaders from various political factions gathered to pay homage to the late Vijayakanth, founder of the DMDK, on his second death anniversary. Known as 'Captain' by his followers, Vijayakanth's memorial site was adorned with flowers as admirers and political figures visited the site located at the party headquarters in Koyambedu.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and other major political figures such as TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai and BJP leaders paid their respects. Many devoted fans, including some who placed newborns on Vijayakanth's samadhi, commemorated the leader on this significant day.

Vijayakanth, a celebrated actor from the 1980s, ventured into politics by establishing the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam in 2005. His impact was recognized in 2011 when he became the Leader of Opposition. Known universally as 'Captain' for his blockbuster film 'Captain Prabhakaran', his legacy continues to be celebrated.