Left Menu

Cash, liquor, other goods worth Rs 33 crore seized in MP since model code came into force

Enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor and other goods worth over Rs 33 crore in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into effect, a top poll official said on Wednesday. The polling on 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in four phases.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:49 IST
Cash, liquor, other goods worth Rs 33 crore seized in MP since model code came into force
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor and other goods worth over Rs 33 crore in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into effect, a top poll official said on Wednesday. Between March 16 and March 26, MP's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said, the agencies have seized Rs 1.58 crore in cash.

The other goods included 6.58 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 10.56 crore, drugs worth Rs 4.53 crore besides other valuable metals worth Rs 3.32 crore, he said.

Readymade garments valued at Rs 11.91 crore were also seized, he said. The polling on 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in four phases. In the first phase on April 19, voters in Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat and Chhindwara will cast their ballots. According to poll officials, about 5.65 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state.

The Congress has so far announced the candidates for 22 seats, while the BJP has declared candidates in all 29 constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024