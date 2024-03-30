Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:15 IST
Punjab: BSP announces candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced its candidate for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab for the upcoming general elections.

Announcing its first candidate, the Mayawati-led outfit fielded Rakesh Suman from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat (reserve).

An announcement in this regard was made by party in-charge for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Randhir Singh Beniwal.

He also said the candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab will be announced shortly.

The Hoshiarpur seat is currently represented by Union Minister Som Parkash.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

The BSP had already announced to go solo in the parliamentary polls.

It had snapped three-year-old ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in February after there was speculation that the Sukhbir Badal-led outfit might forge an alliance with the BJP.

However, a few days back, the BJP announced to fight the poll on its own in Punjab.

The SAD and the BSP had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls in an alliance.

