High Court denies request to delay CA exams planned for May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to postpone the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams scheduled for May this year.

The candidates have been urging the court to postpone the intermediate and final exams from May to June in view of the upcoming general elections.

Justice C Hari Shankar rejected the plea filed by 27 CA aspirants and said the mere fact that the candidates may face hardship in taking the test cannot be a ground to derail the examination which is to be taken by approximately 4.26 lakh people.

The court said it was surprised that such a request was made before it and termed the petition as ''bereft of substance''.

It noted that the general elections to the Lok Sabha are to be held on May 7 and 13 and no exam has been scheduled for May 6 and May 12.

The counsel representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) submitted that rescheduling the exam in the second week of June would throw the exercise into disarray and added that due care has been taken to ensure that no exams are scheduled on the dates when polling will be held.

The petitioners claimed that the exam schedule would clash with the Lok Sabha elections and they should be held after the votes are cast otherwise their democratic rights will be violated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

