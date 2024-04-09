PSEB recommends Sushil Sharma for SJVN CMD post

The Public Enterprises Selection Board has recommended Sushil Sharma for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Sharma has been serving as Director (Projects) in the state-owned company since August 1, 2020, it said.

''Sushil Sharma has been recommended for the post of CMD, SJVN after a rigorous selection process by PESB from a list of nine candidates from diverse sectors,'' it said.

The interview for the top post was held on April 8. Besides Sharma, the list of interviewees included two other SJVN officials, two officers of Indian Railways, and each from NHPC, BSNL, Power Grid, GAIL (India) Ltd, and Patel Engineering, the statement said.

An alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, he joined the hydroelectric power generation company in January 1994 as an assistant engineer.

He has played pivotal role in design, construction, and commissioning of major projects such as 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh and 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station in Uttarakhand.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, is responsible for the selection and placement of chairman, managing director or chairman-cum-managing director, and functional director in public sector enterprises (PSEs) as well as in posts at any other level as may be specified by the government.

