Andhra Pradesh Witnesses Impressive Voter Turnout of 68% in Simultaneous Polls

Andhra Pradesh recorded 68% voter turnout in elections. Clashes between parties were reported, leading to house arrests. A police official was suspended for aiding escape in TDP agent abduction case. Tenali MLA faced assault charges for slapping a voter in line. Prominent figures, including the Governor and Chief Minister, cast their votes. YSRCP is contesting all Assembly and Lok Sabha seats.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh registered a voter turnout of approximately 68 per cent in 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies till 5 pm on Monday, the Election Commission said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena took serious note of clashes reported between ruling YSRCP and opposition parties in Tenali, Macherla and Anantapur, and directed officials to enforce house arrests wherever required, including registering cases.

The CEO ordered the suspension of the police official who facilitated the escape of accused persons involved in the abduction of TDP agents in Punganur, a press release from his office said.

Further, Tenali police in Guntur district registered a case under relevant sections in connection with a scuffle that broke between YSRCP MLA A Siva Kumar and a voter at Tenali in Guntur district.

The incident occurred when Siva Kumar attempted to jump the queue and was questioned by one of the voters. In a fit of rage, the legislator slapped the man, who did not hold himself back and returned the favour Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members were among the early voters.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila cast her vote at Idupulupaya, preceded by a visit to her father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's grave.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

