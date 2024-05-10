Left Menu

Gunmen kidnap nine students from Nigerian university

He said a search and rescue operation by security agents and hunters who know the local terrain was underway. Kidnappings at schools in Nigeria were first carried out by jihadist group Boko Haram, who seized more than 200 students from a girls' school in Chibok in Borno state a decade ago.

Reuters | Maiduguri | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:41 IST
Gunmen kidnap nine students from Nigerian university
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

At least nine students were kidnapped from their classrooms by gunmen at a university in Nigeria's northern state of Kogi, the state government said on Friday, as Africa's most populous nation grapples with widespread insecurity. Armed gangs have been causing havoc in northern Nigeria, where they kidnap villagers, students and motorists for ransom, with security forces unable to end the practice.

Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Kogi's information commissioner, said the students were studying when gunmen attacked the Confluence University of Science and Technology on Thursday night. He said a search and rescue operation by security agents and hunters who know the local terrain was underway.

Kidnappings at schools in Nigeria were first carried out by jihadist group Boko Haram, who seized more than 200 students from a girls' school in Chibok in Borno state a decade ago. The tactic has since been adopted by criminal gangs without any ideological affiliation seeking ransom payments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024