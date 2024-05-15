Left Menu

Apex Professional University Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Grand Foundation Day Festivities

The inauguration of the APU Blood Donors Club, attended by dignitaries, including the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor, marked a significant moment during the ceremony.Awards were presented to students excelling in sports, literary, and cultural activities across various faculties of the University.

PTI | Pasighat | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:18 IST
Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 15: Apex Professional University (APU), situated in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, marked its twelfth Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and participation from esteemed guests and students alike. The week-long celebration, spanning from May 4th to May 10th, 2024, witnessed a variety of cultural, sports, and literary events, engaging many students.

Sri Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner East Siang, and Revered Acharya Dhanwant Singh, the Chancellor of APU, graced the inauguration ceremony on May 4th. The University's Honorable Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N A Khan, delivered a warm welcome speech, highlighting the University's achievements in the past year, including noteworthy collaborations and funded research projects.

Padma Shri Smt. Yanung Jamoh Lego honoured the valedictory function on May 10th, emphasising the importance of time and one's cultural heritage, Guest of Honor Smt. Aishwarya Sharma, IPS, Commandant 5th IRBn, Pasighat, congratulated the University on its achievements and urged students to strive for brilliance in their chosen fields.

In his closing remarks, Chancellor Acharya Dhanwant Singh reiterated the University's mission to foster critical thinking among students and expressed gratitude to all attendees. The inauguration of the APU Blood Donors Club, attended by dignitaries, including the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor, marked a significant moment during the ceremony.

Awards were presented to students excelling in sports, literary, and cultural activities across various faculties of the University. Dr. Tayek Talom, Director of the School of Liberal Studies, outlined prospects for the University, including plans for a Medical College and the introduction of new programs such as Forensic Science, MBA, M.Pharm, Nursing, and BA with preparation for Civil Services.

The Registrar, Mr Vijay Kumar Tilak, expressed gratitude to all present and those involved in the successful event, concluding with singing the national anthem. For further inquiries, contact Mr Tilak via email at: registrar@apexuniversity.edu.in or by phone at 8884920000 or visit http://www.apexuniversity.edu.in

