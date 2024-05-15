IPL SCOREBOARD: RR vs PBKS

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal b Curran 4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore c Jitesh b Chahar 18 Sanju Samson c Chahar b Ellis 18 Riyan Parag lbw Harshal Patel 48 R Ashwin c Shashank b Arshdeep 28 Dhruv Jurel c Brar b Curran 0 Rovman Powell c&b Chahar 4 Donovan Ferreira c Rossouw b Harshal 7 Trent Boult run out 12 Avesh Khan not out 3 Extras: (lb-1, w-1) 2 Total: 144/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-40, 3-42, 4-92, 5-97, 6-102, 7-125, 8-138, 9-144. Bowling: Sam Curran 3-0-24-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-31-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-24-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-28-2, Rahul Chahar 4-0-26-2, Harpreet Brar 1-0-10-0.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh c Chahal b Boult 6 Jonny Bairstow c Parag b Chahal 14 Rilee Rossouw c Jaiswal Avesh 22 Shashank Singh lbw Avesh 0 Sam Curran (not out) 63 Jitesh Sharma c Parag b Chahal 22 Ashutosh Sharma (not out) 17 Extras (W-1) 1 Total (5 wickets, 18.5 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-36, 3-36, 4-48, 5-111. Bowling: Trent Boult 3-0-27-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-28-0, Avesh Khan 3.5-0-28-2, R Ashwin 4-0-31-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-31-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)