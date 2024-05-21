Congress Grills PM Modi on UP Exam Paper Leaks and Job Promises

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the examination paper leaks issue in Uttar Pradesh, asking what is the ''double anyay government'' doing to rectify its mistakes and ensure that youths never face such injustice again.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions to Prime Minisyer Modi ahead of his rally in Prayagraj.

''Does the PM endorse the UP CM's views opposing reservations? Are paper leaks a conspiracy to avoid recruitment to Government jobs? Where are the promised 2 crore new jobs? Why is the Modi Sarkar reducing number of flights from Prayagraj Airport?'' Ramesh said.

Elaborating on what he said were ''jumla details'', he said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has authored and proudly put up a ''lekh'' on his website, titled ''Aarakshan ki Aag mein Sulagta Desh''.

''In this two-page essay virulently opposing reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes, he uses the most inflammatory language to describe the policy - 'nikamma, vibhajankaari raajniti, aarakshan ka bhayavah drishya.' Does the Prime Minister endorse his Chief Minister's views?'' Ramesh said.

Why has he remained studiously silent amid the calls for a nationwide caste census and demands to lift the 50 per cent cap on reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs, he asked.

''Does he secretly endorse the demand to end these reservations?'' the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said that under the Modi government's reign, more than 43 papers for government recruitment exams have been leaked, hurting at least 2 crore candidates. ''Most recently, 60 lakh applicants for the UP Police Exams had their futures clouded when exams were cancelled due to paper leaks. These are not just numbers -- it is the hopes and dreams of India's youth that are hanging in the balance. Under its Yuva Nyay Guarantee, the Congress has committed to bringing robust legislation that will design institutions and best practices to prevent paper leaks from occurring in the first place,'' he said.

''What is Mr. Modi's vision to address the harm done to our youth? What is the 'Double Anyay' Sarkar doing to rectify its mistakes and ensure that our youth never face such injustice again? Or are the paper leaks a deliberate ploy to avoid having to recruit for Government jobs?'' Ramesh said.

He further said that in 2023, Yogi promised that he would create 2 crore new jobs in the state over the next 3-4 years. ''Remember this is the same promise that the Prime Minister had once made in 2014 before he came to office. We know what followed -- years of record unemployment and slow growth. Last year, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) -- the share of the population which is looking for work - was just 39.5% in UP according to CMIE,'' he said.

This is the lowest LFPR since 2017, including pandemic years, he added. Declining labour participation indicates that the youth have entirely given up on the job market and are increasingly choosing to stay out of the labour force instead, Ramesh claimed.

''Why do the PM and his acolytes keep making empty promises to UP's youth? Do they have the vision and capability to actually deliver on job creation?'' he said.

Ramesh said that just 4 days ago, the Allahabad High Court was forced to intervene in the Modi government's mismanagement of the Prayagraj Airport. ''The court has asked the Central Government, the State Government, the Air Force, and the Director General of Civil Aviation why the number of flights from Prayagraj to other major cities is being reduced day by day. Despite healthy demand for flights to cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai etc, flight services from the Prayagraj Airport have been steadily decreasing,'' he said. This is especially concerning given that the city will host the Maha-Kumbh this year, which is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the country, Ramesh added. ''Can the outgoing PM shed some light on his government's terrible mismanagement of the Prayagraj Airport?'' he said and asked the prime minister to break his ''silence'' on these issues.

