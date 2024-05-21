Left Menu

Lok Sabha Elections: Voter Turnout Dips in Fifth Phase

As the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes, voter turnout stands at approximately 62.19%, a slight decline from 64.16% in 2019. With 428 constituencies across 25 states completing polling, two more phases remain. The final turnout will be determined after counting postal ballots.

Lok Sabha Elections: Voter Turnout Dips in Fifth Phase
The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections has so far registered a voter turnout of approximately 62.19 per cent, 1.97 percentage points less than 2019.

With the end of polls in the fifth phase on Monday evening, voting has been completed in 25 states and Union Territories and 428 constituencies in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Two more phases -- on May 25 and June 1 -- are remaining now.

In the corresponding phase in the 2019 polls, the turnout was registered at 64.16 per cent when 51 seats across seven states went to polls.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 per cent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections was 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 elections, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

In the second phase of the 2024 elections, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent as against 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In the first phase of the ongoing general elections, a 66.14 per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent.

The poll panel has said the final turnout will only be available after the results, with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total voting percentage.

