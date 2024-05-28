Left Menu

Maharashtra SSC Results: Latur Twins Achieve Perfect Scores, Girls Outperform Boys

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the Class 10 SSC results with a pass percentage of 95.81. Girls outperformed boys, and Latur produced the most number of 100 per cent scorers, including twin brothers. The Kokan division topped with a 99.01% pass rate.

PTI | Pune/Latur | Updated: 28-05-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 00:05 IST
Maharashtra SSC Results: Latur Twins Achieve Perfect Scores, Girls Outperform Boys
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday declared the results for Class 10, or SSC, recording a pass percentage of 95.81, with Latur division producing the most number of students, including a pair of twins, with 100 per cent marks.

In what has become a customary show, girls have once again outshone boys posting an overall pass percentage of 97.21 against 94.56 per cent of boys clearing the exam.

Of the eight divisions in the state, the Kokan division topped the list with 99.01 per cent of students passing the exam. Nagpur division stood at the bottom with a pass percentage of 94.73, said board chairperson Sharad Gosavi.

Among the other divisions, Kolhapur recorded a pass percentage of 97.45, Pune (96.44), Mumbai (95.83), Amaravati (95.58), Latur (95.27) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (95.19). Altogether, 15,60,154 students had registered for the SSC board exam, which was held in March-April. Of these students, 15,49,326 wrote the papers, while 14,84,441 passed.

Board officials said 100 per cent result was recorded in 18 subjects. Across the state, 183 students have scored 100 per cent marks. Of these, 123 are from the Latur division, which is known for the "Latur pattern" of producing academic excellence.

Twin brothers Sarthak and Swapnil Saudagar Chavan are among those who have scored 100 per cent marks. Students of Gyan Prakash Balvikas Kendra in Latur city, Sarthak got 9 extra marks for participation and victory in chess competitions, while Swapneel was given 10 additional marks for winning music events.

The extra marks pushed up their score to 100 per cent. The twins said they are keen to join the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and have started preparing for it. Their father is a former headmaster and mother is a teacher at a Zilla Parishad school.

