Delhi University Launches CSAS for 2024-25 Admissions with Special Seats for Single-Child Girls

Delhi University has introduced the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions for 2024-25. This year, single-child girl students will have reserved supernumerary seats in every course. The registration for CSAS is now open. Admissions will consider CUET scores and class 12 marks for various courses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:07 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University on Tuesday launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

The varsity will enrol single-child girl students in every course from this year as part of supernumerary seats, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said. At a press conference here, dean admissions Haneet Gandhi said the CSAS website has been opened for registration for students. DU has also opened admissions for the School of Open Learning as well as Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). The admissions will be based on CUET scores for some courses and class 12 marks for other courses. The press conference was also addressed by Payal Mago, director SOL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

