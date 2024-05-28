Delhi University Launches CSAS for 2024-25 Admissions with Special Seats for Single-Child Girls

Delhi University on Tuesday launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

The varsity will enrol single-child girl students in every course from this year as part of supernumerary seats, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said. At a press conference here, dean admissions Haneet Gandhi said the CSAS website has been opened for registration for students. DU has also opened admissions for the School of Open Learning as well as Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). The admissions will be based on CUET scores for some courses and class 12 marks for other courses. The press conference was also addressed by Payal Mago, director SOL.

