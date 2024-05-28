Left Menu

Scorching Heat Forces School Closures in Una, Himachal Pradesh

Due to a severe heatwave pushing temperatures up to 45 degree Celsius in Una, Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has ordered all schools in the district to remain closed until May 31. The decision follows a request made by local educators citing the health risks for children in the extreme heat.

PTI | Una | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:34 IST
The day temperatures are above normal in the state with Dhaulakaun recording a high of 43.2 degree Celsius, Hamirpur 42.7 degree C, Chamba 40.6 degree C, Kangra 40.8 degree C, Sundernagar 40.6 degree C and Mandi 40 degree C.

The key hill stations of Dharamshala, Kasauli, Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie recorded maximum temperatures at 36.8 degree Celsius, 35.4 degree C, 30.4 degree C, 28.8 degree C and 28.2 degree C, respectively.

The Shimla MeT office has issued yellow warning for heatwaves at isolated places in low hills and predicted a wet spell in mid and high hills from till June 2.

Earlier, in the day the Una unit of Himachal Pradesh School lecturers' Association had submitted a letter addressed to the deputy director of Higher Education Department for declaring holiday in view of the ongoing intense weather conditions.

Senior State Vice President of the association Vikas Ratan said it is difficult for children to sit in classes with temperature rising to 44-45 degree Celsius.

This matter was brought to the notice of the district administration and holidays have been declared till May 31. June 1 being the polling day and June 2 a Sunday, the schools would now open on June 3.

The district administration had earlier on May 20 declared holidays from nursery to class five which are continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

