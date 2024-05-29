Left Menu

Bihar Government Shuts Schools Amidst Extreme Heatwave

In response to a severe heatwave, which led to students fainting, the Bihar government has ordered the closure of all schools and coaching centers until June 8. Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra communicated this directive following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's instructions, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in various regions.

Amid intense heatwave conditions in the state, the Bihar government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes and anganwadi centres until June 8.

Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra issued a directive to district magistrates to ensure the closure of these educational institutions, including 'anganwadi' centres, following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's instructions. The decision came in response to reports of several students fainting due to extreme heatwave conditions.

With temperatures soaring above 44 degrees Celsius in various parts of the state, Mehrotra convened a high-level meeting to assess the readiness of departments concerned in addressing the heatwave crisis.

Incidents of students fainting were reported from Sheikhpura, Begusarai, East Champaran, and other regions due to the scorching heat.

Reacting to these incidents, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav urged the government to take immediate preventive measures to safeguard schoolchildren from the heatwave. He criticised the CM for not intervening and questioned the effectiveness of his directives.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast that heatwave conditions are expected to persist for another three or four days in the state. Officials from the Bihar Disaster Management Department advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay cool, and prevent dehydration.

