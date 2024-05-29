Left Menu

Putin Approves Rostelecom's Acquisition of Nokia's JV Stake

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised Rostelecom to buy Nokia Solutions and Networks' stake in their joint venture. Nokia decided to exit the Russian market in April 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rostelecom stated the transaction would be completed soon, though other details remain undisclosed.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:25 IST
Putin Approves Rostelecom's Acquisition of Nokia's JV Stake
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a subsidiary of telecoms firm Rostelecom on Wednesday to buy Nokia Solutions and Networks' stake in a software joint venture between the companies, according to a decree.

Finland's Nokia said in April 2022 that it would exit the Russian market after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022. In a statement, Rostelecom said that its previous business model had become impossible after Nokia left the Russian market.

"The transaction will be completed shortly," Rostelecom said. "Other details are not being disclosed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024