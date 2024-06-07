Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government Over NEET Exam Irregularities

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the Modi government for alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam, calling for an investigation to address the students' complaints.

Several NEET aspirants have alleged inflated marks, resulting in a record number of top ranks, including six candidates from the same exam center.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied any irregularities, attributing higher scores to changes in NCERT textbooks and grace marks for exam disruptions. In a post on X, Gandhi criticized the government's inaction and highlighted the distress, including suicides, among affected students, urging a probe into the matter.

