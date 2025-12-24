Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Economic Growth Data and Santa Claus Rally Hopes

U.S. stocks experienced gains with the S&P 500 reaching a closing record due to strong economic growth data. This upswing dampened hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut, while AI stocks rebounded. The anticipated "Santa Claus rally" added to optimism, even as consumer confidence showed weakness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 02:34 IST
U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Economic Growth Data and Santa Claus Rally Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 setting a new closing record, following an influx of economic data that has sent bond yields surging and buoyed growth stocks.

The latest report from the Commerce Department showed a 4.3% increase in the gross domestic product for the third quarter, the fastest growth rate in 2023, surpassing the expected 3.3% estimate. This was driven by strong consumer spending, although the pace is predicted to slow in the fourth quarter.

Despite mixed signals from other economic data, market sentiment remains optimistic as investors hope for a "Santa Claus rally" and monitor trading activity, which is expected to dwindle as the holiday season approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025