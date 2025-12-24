Supreme Court Blocks National Guard Deployment in Trump's Immigration Crackdown

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategy on Tuesday by refusing to permit the deployment of National Guard troops in the Chicago area. This decision stalls the president's efforts to station military forces in U.S. cities, following an appeals court's earlier refusal.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch expressed public dissent, while the court majority recognized insufficient legal authority for military deployment in Illinois. This outcome presents a rare legal setback for President Trump, whose administration has otherwise seen legal victories in similar cases.

The refusal affects other lawsuits challenging military enforcement in Democratic-led cities, and complicates the administration's claim of needing troops to uphold immigration laws. As legal battles continue across various states, the Supreme Court's decision casts uncertainty over the future of National Guard deployments for domestic federal purposes.

