Shoolini University Soars to the Top: Ranked No.1 Private University in India by QS

PTI | Solan | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:54 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a monumental achievement, Shoolini University has been crowned as the No.1 Private University in India by the illustrious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2025. This recognition follows their top ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

Elevating 200 spots in the QS World University Rankings, Shoolini University has set a new benchmark as the highest-ranked Indian private university on the global stage. It now stands at a commendable 587th position globally, a remarkable leap from the 771-780 band last year.

Located in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Shoolini University has cemented its status as India's premier private university, also earning accolades as the No.1 Young Private University in India (THE World University Rankings, Young) and leading the SCIMAGO rankings in Chemistry, Physics, and Astronomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

