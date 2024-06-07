From Failure to Deputy Collector: Priyal Yadav's Empowering Journey

Priyal Yadav, a farmer's daughter who once faced academic failure, has climbed the ranks to become a deputy collector by securing the sixth position in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination 2021. Her story serves as a beacon of inspiration, proving that determination and hard work can triumph over any challenge.

'I was a class topper till Class 10. However, due to pressure from relatives, I opted for subjects like physics, chemistry, and mathematics in Class 11, which didn't interest me, and I failed in physics,' Priyal told PTI.

Despite this setback, which she calls her 'first and last failure,' Priyal didn't give up. She secured the 19th rank in the MPPSC exam in 2019 and was appointed as district registrar. In 2020, she made another remarkable attempt, achieving the 34th rank and selected as an assistant commissioner in the cooperative department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)