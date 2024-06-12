NALSAR and Kshetra Join Forces for Conflict Transformation and Community Development

NALSAR University and Kshetra Foundation for Dialogue recently inked a 5-year pact aimed at fostering community capacity for conflict resolution and self-governance.

The collaboration seeks to empower local changemakers such as Paralegal volunteers and Anganwadi teachers by equipping them with essential dialogue skills.

Through workshops, mentorships, and action research, the initiative aims to create tangible, sustainable change in local communities, aligning with Gandhian principles of peaceful dispute resolution and constitutional awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)