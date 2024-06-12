Left Menu

NALSAR and Kshetra Join Forces for Conflict Transformation and Community Development

NALSAR University and Kshetra Foundation for Dialogue have signed a 5-year MoU to collaboratively build community capacity for conflict transformation and self-governance. The project aims to empower local changemakers, including Paralegal volunteers and Anganwadi teachers, through dialogue, integrating these values into the curriculum for a sustainable social impact.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:03 IST
NALSAR and Kshetra Join Forces for Conflict Transformation and Community Development
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

NALSAR University and Kshetra Foundation for Dialogue recently inked a 5-year pact aimed at fostering community capacity for conflict resolution and self-governance.

The collaboration seeks to empower local changemakers such as Paralegal volunteers and Anganwadi teachers by equipping them with essential dialogue skills.

Through workshops, mentorships, and action research, the initiative aims to create tangible, sustainable change in local communities, aligning with Gandhian principles of peaceful dispute resolution and constitutional awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024