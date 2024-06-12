Shiv Sena MP Calls for CBI Probe into NEET-UG Exam Irregularities

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in this year's NEET-Undergraduate exam for aspiring medical students.

In her letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chaturvedi raised concerns about exam integrity, citing incidents of paper leaks, dubious decision-making on grace marks, and technical problems during the exam. Chaturvedi emphasized that these issues could have significant repercussions for the thousands of medical students relying on the exam for their career paths.

The MP criticized the government and nodal agencies for failing to ensure accountability, and urged a thorough and unbiased investigation. She also pointed to the arrest of brokers in Bihar as indicative of the widespread nature of these exam malpractices. Chaturvedi demanded a transparent explanation from the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding their methodologies for awarding grace marks and their overall exam management.

