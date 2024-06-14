Left Menu

Record Investment in Specialist Schools to Support Children with Additional Needs

A recent report by the Education Review Office (ERO) revealed that some of the most vulnerable learners are in classrooms that are in unacceptable conditions.

Record Investment in Specialist Schools to Support Children with Additional Needs
The coalition Government is delivering record levels of targeted investment in specialist schools to help children with additional needs thrive. As part of Budget 24, $89 million has been allocated to redevelop specialist facilities and increase satellite classrooms for students with high needs.

This investment includes:

$63 million in depreciation funding to upgrade specialist schools in poor condition.

$26 million in capital funding to expand capacity through additional satellite classrooms, easing pressure on the network.

“We are providing certainty for parents, teachers, and children by committing to the redevelopment of three schools and the provision of an additional 17 satellite classrooms across New Zealand,” stated Education Minister Erica Stanford.

A recent report by the Education Review Office (ERO) revealed that some of the most vulnerable learners are in classrooms that are in unacceptable conditions. Minister Stanford expressed her shock at the poor state of specialist school properties and the extensive wait lists of more than 650 children, which are the result of significant underinvestment in maintenance and growth.

“This investment includes funding for the upgrade of Sommerville Special School in Auckland, with work set to begin on site at the end of this year. Decisions on funding for two other specialist schools are in the final stages,” she added.

The Government is also committing to include specialist schools and satellite classrooms in network planning for the first time, providing families around New Zealand with the choices they deserve.

A specialist schools work programme is currently underway to ensure children receive the critical services they need. This initiative is part of the Government’s six education priorities aimed at delivering a world-leading education system.

“Today’s announcement signals this Government’s firm commitment to our specialist schools, which do incredible work for young people with the highest needs,” Ms. Stanford concluded.

